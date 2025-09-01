Halsey bids big and Colman Domingo hosts Venice amfAR gala

VENICE — (AP) — Singer Halsey bid for the top lot at the amfAR Venezia fundraiser Sunday and spoke on the red carpet about how the charitable foundation's work has helped her personally.

Hosted by an impassioned Colman Domingo in a bright green custom Valentino jacket, the event took place at the Arsenale during the Venice Film Festival.

More low key and intimate than it's Cannes Film Festival counterpart, the event still attracted its share of celebrities including Jude Law, in Venice to promote "The Wizard of the Kremlin," in which he stars as Putin.

The evening started with champagne, canapés, Italian spritz and negronis on the waterfront terrace as a DJ spun tunes and guests viewed the artwork to be auctioned off later in the evening.

As those attending were seated for a traditional Venetian dinner of Ombrina fish, Paris Jackson performed an acoustic set on stage.

During the dinner there was a live auction of contemporary artworks, jewellery and destination vacations raising $3.4 million.

Director Julian Schnabel, who will present his latest film "In the Hand of Dante" at the festival next week, donated one of his sought-after plate portraits (a portrait of the winning bidder painted on broken dishes.) Introduced on stage by Jude Law, he decided on the spot to offer up two portraits to the two highest bidders raising 500,000 euros ($586,000) for each, one of which went to singer Halsey.

Talking earlier on the red-carpet Halsey revealed how amfAR had helped her in a very personal way:

“I, a couple years ago got diagnosed with two pretty severe autoimmune diseases and amfAR also contributes to autoimmune and cancer research. So the work they do allows people like me with less access than me to get treatment that they really, really need to live the lives that they deserve to live. So, it’s never been closer to home that it is right now.”

Schnabel was also presented with an Award of Inspiration from the charity in recognition of his longstanding commitment to amfAR’s lifesaving research.

The night ended with a high octane performance from pop star Ava Max, who got everyone on their feet dancing and then it was a rush to a sea of water taxis, waiting to whisk the guests off back to their Venice hotels or on to the after-party.

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has raised nearly $950 million in support of its programs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.