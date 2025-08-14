💸 Having Friends Could Be Costing You $250 a Month

Wanna save money? You might have to ghost all your friends… at least financially.

A new poll of Gen Z’ers and Millennials found that keeping up with your social circle comes with a hefty price tag — about $250 a month. That’s brunches, dinners, bar nights, concerts, and all those “just hanging out” plans that somehow always end with your card getting swiped.

Men average about $296 a month, while women come in lower at $208. But the hit isn’t just to your bank account — 44% admit they’ve skipped a major event with friends because it was just too expensive, and 1 in 4 say social spending makes it tough to save money at all.

Still, the FOMO is real. 24% say they’d feel left out if they couldn’t join in on plans, even if their budget says otherwise. The good news? Some friend groups are getting smart about it — 23% are making an effort to plan “no-spend hangs” so they can still connect without draining their wallets.

So maybe it’s time to swap that $18 cocktail for a $0 game night. Your bank account will thank you.