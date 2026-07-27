Head Back to Hogwarts: ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ Returns to The Big Screen With Bonus Footage

Gather your cauldron, owl, and wand: it’s time to go back to Wizarding school with Harry Potter and his friends!

To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is heading back to theaters this fall—and fans will get a little something extra.

The film will find itself back on the big screen nationwide beginning August 27. Along with the original movie, theatergoers will also see 12 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, featuring interviews with the cast and filmmakers reflecting on the movie that launched the beloved franchise.

The first installment of the magical film franchise premiered November 2001 and to celebrate the occasion, Warner Bros. is bringing fans not only a week of theatre screenings but also global fan events to keep an eye out for.

True Harry Potter fans will be excited to know that the franchise’s first film isn’t the only one returning to theatres; all eight movies will be rereleased in theatres worldwide from August 27 - September 3.

NOTE: Only the first film will feature bonus footage.

Tickets for all screenings go on sale on Harry Potter’s birthday...you guessed it, July 31! Be sure to check your local theatre listings to get your tickets before they’re gone.

Don’t forget, all of this is a celebration but also preparing fans for the release of the new Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone series coming to HBO Max on Christmas Day: