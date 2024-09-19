The healthiest vegetable of them all is....

Vegetables are healthy... we know this. But what is the healthiest vegetable? There actually is one that rises to the top, far ahead of the other veggies.

The determination was done by the Centers for Disease Control, the CDC. According to the agency, watercress is the healthiest vegetable, because it has a nutrient density score of 100 out of 100. Nutrient density is the ratio of nutrients in a food to the amount of calories it has. The more nutrient dense a food is, the more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants it has per calorie per gram.

Watercress is a leafy cruciferous veggie in the same family as kale, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, arugula, and Chinese cabbage.

Here is the list of the Top 10 healthiest vegetables:

1. Watercress.

2. Chinese cabbage.

3. Chard.

4. Beet greens.

5. Spinach.

6. Chicory.

7. Leaf lettuce. Those are the types that grow loosely on their own, not as part of a head of lettuce.

8. Parsley.

9. Romaine lettuce.

10. Collard greens.



