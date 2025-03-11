Here are the next generations of Classic Rock Nepo-Babies

Throughout the history of music, bands have been littering the earth with dozens of babies who could someday take the torch from dad or mom as their run comes to a close. Some of these kids grew up backstage, while others stayed far away from touring life...but now all of them are trying to make their own mark on the music world.

The latest example? Noah Weiland, son of the late, great Stone Temple Pilots front-man Scott Weiland. Noah’s band, Blu Weekend, just dropped a cover of STP’s iconic hit “Sex Type Thing.” Covering your dad’s band is a bold move. It’s like wearing your dad’s oversized suit to a job interview – it might fit, but does it look good? The verdict’s still out on this one, but you have to admire the guts.

But Noah’s not alone in this. The music world is full of rock star offspring trying to make it big.

We’ve already seen guys like Wolfgang Van Halen, son of Eddie, shredding with bands including VH for years. Meanwhile, Dhani Harrison, son of the late Beatle George, has been carrying the Beatles torch too.

Jakob Dylan carved out his own niche with The Wallflowers, separate from his father Bob, while James McCartney has collaborated with his father, Paul.

On one hand, these kids have a built-in advantage. They’ve got name recognition, connections, and probably a pretty sweet guitar collection. On the other hand, they’re constantly compared to their legendary parents, facing an uphill battle to prove they’re more than just famous by association.

Just take the recent video posted by the offspring of Gene and Paul from KISS:

So, is it nepotism? Maybe. Is it talent? Sometimes. Is it our business to judge? Absolutely. Because that’s what the internet is for, right?

(Read more here: Consequence / Louder Sound)

©2025 Cox Media Group