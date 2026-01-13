Entertainment

Here's Your Chance to Sing the National Anthem at a Jacksonville Shrimp Game this Season 🎤

2026 Jumbo Shrimp National Anthem Auditions
Calling all singers!!

If you’ve ever wanted to help kick off a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game by singing the National Anthem then here is your chance:

Auditions are happening Wednesday, February 11, rain or shine, at Vystar Ballpark from 4-7 p.m.

Interested individuals and groups can schedule an audition time by completing a registration form and emailing it to the Shrimp’s Promotions Coordinator Abby Decker (abby@jaxshrimp.com).

NOTE: if you performed last year, you don’t need to re-audition but you do need to fill out and submit the registration form.

Opening Day for the 2026 season is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at VyStar Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now for the entirety of the 2026 season online or by calling (904) 358-2846.

