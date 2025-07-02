Entertainment

Hero dad jumps into ocean to save daughter who fell overboard from cruise ship

By Toni Foxx
Disney Dream
Disney Dream FILE PHOTO: Disney Dream Leaving Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A child fell overboard from the ship as it returned to port on June 29. Her father jumped in after her. Both were rescued. (Darryl Brooks/dbvirago - stock.adobe.com)
By Toni Foxx

It’s a miracle this story has a happy ending because it could have been tragic.

A young girl went overboard on a Disney cruise, as it was returning to Ft. Lauderdale from the Bahamas on Sunday. The child, who reports say was about 5 years old, fell from the 4th deck of the ship. Immediately, her father jumped in after her.

At that point, alarms sounded and a rescue crew was deployed. However, the dad apparently had to tread water for 20 minutes while holding onto the little girl before the lifeboat showed up.

The terrifying moment ended in cheers as rescue crews helped both father and daughter from the water.

Here’s video from the incident.

It’s unclear how the child went overboard on the Disney Dream, which reportedly has plexiglass safety barriers on its decks.

