Hero dad jumps into ocean to save daughter who fell overboard from cruise ship

It’s a miracle this story has a happy ending because it could have been tragic.

A young girl went overboard on a Disney cruise, as it was returning to Ft. Lauderdale from the Bahamas on Sunday. The child, who reports say was about 5 years old, fell from the 4th deck of the ship. Immediately, her father jumped in after her.

At that point, alarms sounded and a rescue crew was deployed. However, the dad apparently had to tread water for 20 minutes while holding onto the little girl before the lifeboat showed up.

The terrifying moment ended in cheers as rescue crews helped both father and daughter from the water.

Here’s video from the incident.

NEW: Father jumps overboard to save his 5-year-old daughter, who fell off a Disney cruise ship from the 4th deck into the ocean.



The ship was heading back to South Florida when the intense rescue was made.



"The ship was moving quickly, so quickly, it's crazy how quickly the… pic.twitter.com/PTGmAzZJ7O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 30, 2025

It’s unclear how the child went overboard on the Disney Dream, which reportedly has plexiglass safety barriers on its decks.