Hiding from your job in the bathroom now has a trendy name

Let’s be honest, we’ve all done it. Whether you’re dodging a clingy relative at a holiday party or just trying to escape your boss’s latest “brilliant” idea, the bathroom has always been the ultimate sanctuary.

Now, thanks to the internet, this age-old coping mechanism has a trendy new name: “bathroom camping.”

What is bathroom camping? The viral trend where people sit in bathrooms just to feel a little peace ⬇️💬🔗 "I go to the bathroom at work like 11 times a day just to stand in there." (story link in comments) Posted by ShutUpImTalking.com on Monday, July 7, 2025

It’s the act of seeking refuge in a bathroom, not because you need the facilities, but because you desperately need a few minutes of peace from the unrelenting chaos of the outside world.

This isn’t just about avoiding work, though that’s a big part of it. People are “bathroom camping” at parties, family gatherings, and anywhere else they need a quick mental health break.

#ExtremeWaysToAvoidPeople Hide in the bathroom. It works every time... pic.twitter.com/sRkt08ziCC — Kenzie Keicher (@__Kenzie__) January 13, 2016

On TikTok, users are openly sharing their strategies, turning the bathroom into a personal Zen garden where they can scroll their phones, hit a vape, or just stare at the wall and question their life choices.

However, while it’s being framed as a quirky life hack, there’s a slightly darker side to it. If you find yourself setting up a permanent base camp in stall three on a regular basis, it might be a sign of a bigger issue.

Constant “camping” could point to some serious anxiety or the fact that you genuinely, deeply despise your job. But for the occasional escape? It’s a time-honored tradition. It’s the only place where no one can ask you for anything, a momentary cease-fire in the battle of everyday life. So go ahead, pitch your tent. I won’t tell.