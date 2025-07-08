Entertainment

Hiding from your job in the bathroom now has a trendy name

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

An attempt at bathroom humor at a Home Depot resulted in a bomb scare being called in to police.

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Let’s be honest, we’ve all done it. Whether you’re dodging a clingy relative at a holiday party or just trying to escape your boss’s latest “brilliant” idea, the bathroom has always been the ultimate sanctuary.

Simplified Image

Now, thanks to the internet, this age-old coping mechanism has a trendy new name: “bathroom camping.”

What is bathroom camping? The viral trend where people sit in bathrooms just to feel a little peace ⬇️💬🔗 "I go to the bathroom at work like 11 times a day just to stand in there." (story link in comments)

Posted by ShutUpImTalking.com on Monday, July 7, 2025

It’s the act of seeking refuge in a bathroom, not because you need the facilities, but because you desperately need a few minutes of peace from the unrelenting chaos of the outside world.

This isn’t just about avoiding work, though that’s a big part of it. People are “bathroom camping” at parties, family gatherings, and anywhere else they need a quick mental health break.

On TikTok, users are openly sharing their strategies, turning the bathroom into a personal Zen garden where they can scroll their phones, hit a vape, or just stare at the wall and question their life choices.

However, while it’s being framed as a quirky life hack, there’s a slightly darker side to it. If you find yourself setting up a permanent base camp in stall three on a regular basis, it might be a sign of a bigger issue.

Constant “camping” could point to some serious anxiety or the fact that you genuinely, deeply despise your job. But for the occasional escape? It’s a time-honored tradition. It’s the only place where no one can ask you for anything, a momentary cease-fire in the battle of everyday life. So go ahead, pitch your tent. I won’t tell.

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!