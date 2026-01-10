Hollywood stars gather for an all-winners celebration at the American Film Institute Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — If the American Film Institute Awards stands for anything, it's that everyone in the room — from Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Coogler to Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande — leaves feeling like a winner.

That spirit was on full display Friday as the AFI Awards gathered its 2026 honorees for an invitation-only luncheon in Beverly Hills, where the institute once again celebrated the collaborative nature of film and television by honoring creative teams — in front of and behind the camera.

Inside the ballroom, there were no acceptance speeches in the traditional sense and no suspense over envelopes. Instead, AFI’s ceremony unfolded as a series of thoughtfully written tributes: eloquent rationales for each honored film and television program, followed by brief clips designed to place the year’s work within a broader cultural and artistic context.

AFI President Bob Gazzale spoke in front of star-filled room, ensuring there were no losers with only shared recognition.

The room reflected that mood. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was spotted chatting with Coogler, whose wife and "Sinners" producer, Zinzi Coogler, stood beside him. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan worked the room, trading hugs and handshakes with fellow honorees and guests including "Bugonia" star Jesse Plemons and "Task" actor Mark Ruffalo. Filmmakers James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro greeted each other.

Nearby, DiCaprio stood side by side with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and actors Benicio del Toro and Edward James Olmos. Chase Infiniti looked on from her table, gazing toward her "One Battle After Another" co-stars before the program kicked off.

On the red carpet, with "Death by Lightning" actor Nick Offerman beside him, George Clooney shared laughs with a photographer, adding to the easygoing tone that carried throughout the afternoon. After the event, Infiniti and Jordan reunited for a hug and a brief catch-up, a quiet moment that underscored the camaraderie in the room.

Films honored include “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Bugonia,” “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “Jay Kelly,” “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another," “Sinners,” “Train Dreams” and “Wicked: For Good.”

Television shows recognized were “Adolescence,” “Andor,” “Death by Lightning,” “The Diplomat,” “The Lowdown,” “The Pitt,” “Severance,” “The Studio" and “Task.”

Closing the ceremony was Carol Burnett, who delivered AFI’s annual benediction, celebrating the honorees’ achievements while reflecting on her own lifelong love of cinema and television.

“I’ve never lost the deep respect and love that I have for all the stories we tell through cinema and television and by all of those behind and in front of the camera,” Burnett said. “Creative collaboration has always remained at the heart of our work, and AFI brings us all together. The world is a better place for having heard your voices.”

The luncheon also featured AFI’s signature March of Time video montage, a sweeping look at cinematic and television milestones from decades past, situating this year’s honorees within the evolving history of the medium.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.