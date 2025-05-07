Homeless man gifted almost 100k after giving up his last dollar

A homeless man from California is off the streets after a social media influencer and his fanbase raised nearly $100,000 to thank him for his kind gesture-- offering his last dollar.

Jeff Daley has been homeless for eight years, sleeping on the streets in a sleeping bag. However, his life changed after he encountered influencer Jimmy Darts while working his new job at an Irvine Sprouts Market. Darts walked up to Daley and asked for money, even though the influencer didn’t really need it. Looking to help someone in need, Daley gave him his last dollar.

Last we heard, Daley was staying in a hotel while Darts helps him find a more permanent place to live.