Entertainment

Homeless man gifted almost 100k after giving up his last dollar

By Toni Foxx
Jimmy Darts Abby from WAPE interviews Viral TikTok Star Jimmy Darts
By Toni Foxx

A homeless man from California is off the streets after a social media influencer and his fanbase raised nearly $100,000 to thank him for his kind gesture-- offering his last dollar.

Jeff Daley has been homeless for eight years, sleeping on the streets in a sleeping bag. However, his life changed after he encountered influencer Jimmy Darts while working his new job at an Irvine Sprouts Market. Darts walked up to Daley and asked for money, even though the influencer didn’t really need it. Looking to help someone in need, Daley gave him his last dollar.

@abc7la

ACTOFKINDNESS! A worker at an Irvine grocery store is no longer #homeless after his life was turned around by influencer #JimmyDarts in a now viral video. 🥰❤️

♬ original sound - ABC7LA - ABC7LA

Last we heard, Daley was staying in a hotel while Darts helps him find a more permanent place to live.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!