How long can you leave pizza out?

By Toni Foxx
National Pizza Day celebrates the dish that has fueled many a college student and seen many a Super Bowl Sunday party.

It’s a burning question we’ve all had to consider sometime in our lives.... how long can you really leave pizza out before it’s no longer safe to eat?

We have all faced the situation.... even if you were in college or high school the last time you did..... but there is the situation where the pizza has been left out and you want some, but you don’t really know if it’s truly safe to eat, because it’s been left out for awhile....maybe a very long while.

A TV station actually did a a pretty decent scientific study about this to find that even after 6 hours with no refrigeration, pizza is okay to eat. After that, things get a bit touchy.


Happy safe pizza eating!


