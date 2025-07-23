I don’t swim in your toilet; don’t pee in my pool!

I’m about to drop some truth bombs that will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about that crystal-clear blue pool water you love to soak in on a hot spring, summer, or fall NE Florida day.

A new survey from the Water Quality & Health Council has confirmed our worst fears: that refreshing swimming pool is basically a lukewarm, chlorinated soup of human filth:

A shocking 53% of American adults openly admit to peeing in the pool

23% of swimmers wouldn’t even report a “code brown” – yes, that means actual poop – because they don’t want the pool to get shut down (14% of swimmers said they would)

63% eat in the pool

48% use it as a personal foot-washing station

Now, you’re probably thinking, “But the chlorine! The magical chlorine will save us!”

Wrong again.

While chlorine is a fantastic sanitizer, its power gets seriously weakened every time it has to fight off contaminants like sweat, lotions, dirt, and, yes, all that pee and poop.

That strong “chlorine” smell you associate with a clean pool? That’s actually the smell of chloramines, a chemical byproduct that forms when chlorine mixes with all our disgusting contaminants. That smell is literally the scent of a dirty pool, and it’s what’s making your eyes red and your skin itchy.

So, the next time you’re enjoying a dip, just remember what you’re likely swimming with. And for the love of all that is holy, please, just get out of the water to use the bathroom!!!