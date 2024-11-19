Instead of hunting for a job this girl CRUSHES a cover of "Piano Man"

Job hunting can be tough for young people in 2024, but clearly it gets harder if you decide to practice classic rock covers instead of surfing around on the internet for openings!

Case in point - Ottie Cullen lives in the U.K. and was supposed to be looking for a new gig so she can finally move out of her mother’s house. Instead, she ended up going viral...

Ottie enjoys painting, and other artistic endeavors. On this day though, she put her creativity to use in the arena of classic rock. All she needed was a synth, a harmonica, and a wire hanger to amass almost 19 MILLION VIEWS.

Because the preview was so fun, she decided to go all-in, and give us a full version, complete with her mum swaying in the background!

This whole thing reminds me of the last time Billy Joel played Jacksonville. The date was January 22, 2014, and Billy brought his tour thru the arena. It was a 16-song set, and a 4-song encore that brought the house down, but the biggest moment was undeniably when the entire arena sang Piano Man, to the Piano Man himself.

Fast Forward to 1:22:00 to watch that iconic track leave the arena standing!





