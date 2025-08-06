Is “My Energy Feels Off” the New Way to Call Out of Work?

Picture this: You’re a boss at a fast-paced tech startup, juggling meetings, deadlines, and interns. Then suddenly, an email hits your inbox from one of those interns. But it’s not a question — it’s a statement.

“Feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work, and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe. I’ll be out the 28th to the 30th. Will talk soon, bye.”

No “can I,” no “just checking in,” not even a pretend cough emoji. Just pure Gen Z vibes.

That’s exactly what happened to one manager who posted a screenshot of the message on Reddit. The intern — who works at an A.I. startup — didn’t ask for time off. She told them. Her reason? Her “energy feels a little off.” And just like that, she booked herself a three-day mini vacay starting Monday.

Now, the internet’s split:

Is this bold energy self-care at its finest?

Or is this a case of not knowing how the professional world works?

Some are calling it a modern version of a mental health day. Others are wondering if we’ve entered the “vibe check” era of PTO requests.

Surprisingly, the manager didn’t deny the time off. In fact, he approved it — and titled the post, “Corporate world is not ready for Gen Z.”

We’ve gotta ask: Is this the future of calling out? No excuses, just low vibes and a firm “bye”?

Let us know what you think on the WAPE socials. Is this cool… or just crazy?