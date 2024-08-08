Is this one of the greatest come-from-behind Olympic wins ever?

A lot of superlatives get thrown around during the Olympic games but most of them seem to be well-deserved.
So, let’s throw another one out there.... was US sprinter Quincy Hall’s dramatic come-from-behind win in the men’s 400-meters the greatest ever?
If it wasn’t the greatest, it is definitely among the greatest. It was truly amazing. Just watch.
NEVER doubt Quincy Hall.
A EPIC comeback to win 400m GOLD!
📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/qQJqfxrH9n