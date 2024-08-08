Entertainment

Is this one of the greatest come-from-behind Olympic wins ever?

By Toni Foxx

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning gold in the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

By Toni Foxx

A lot of superlatives get thrown around during the Olympic games but most of them seem to be well-deserved.

So, let’s throw another one out there.... was US sprinter Quincy Hall’s dramatic come-from-behind win in the men’s 400-meters the greatest ever?

If it wasn’t the greatest, it is definitely among the greatest. It was truly amazing. Just watch.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!