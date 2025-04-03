Entertainment

Is your ID a ‘REAL ID’?

By Toni Foxx
Florida REAL ID
Is your drivers lincense a ‘REAL ID’? These cards are also known as “Enhanced” and are required for domestic air travel and access to federal facilities after May 7,2025.

To identify a REAL ID-compliant Florida driver’s license or ID card, look for a GOLD star marking in the upper right corner.  For Georgia driver’s license or ID card look for a BLACK or GOLD star marking.

All permanent licenses issued in Georgia after 2012 are REAL ID Compliant. Florida began issuing REAL ID compliant credentials after January 1, 2010. 

