It’s World Kindness Day... here are seven easy ways to be kind today

Happy World Kindness Day! It’s been a thing for almost 30 years now. A bunch of charities got together in 1997 and started the World Kindness Movement. World Kindness Day came a year later in 1998.

It’s a day when you’re encouraged to do random acts of kindness. Here are a few ideas from the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.

1. Compliment the next three people you talk to.

2. Write a heartfelt note to your kid’s teacher.

3. Say “good morning” to that random person next to you on the elevator.

4. Pick up litter. When you see that Halloween candy wrapper blow past you, grab it. Even just one piece of litter is something.

5. Say something positive on social media . . . to compete with all the NEGATIVITY on there.

6. Leave a generous tip.

7. Text or call a random friend just to tell them how awesome they are.

I love randomly complimenting strangers... like if I see someone wearing a pretty dress in a store. I’ve had people compliment me and it makes me feel so good! So, if nothing else, compliment someone... even a coworker you rarely talk to.

Spread kindness today!