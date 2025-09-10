Jacksonville among the top booziest fanbases in the NFL

After years of enduring a certain...frustration...on the field, Jacksonville has finally climbed near the top of the rankings, leaving our Sunshine State rivals in the dust. No, I’m not talking about passing yards or touchdowns. I’m talking about something far more important, a true measure of a fan base’s dedication and stamina: drinking.

New Study Reveals Which NFL Fans Drink the Most – Where Does Your Team Rank? #nFL #NFLnews Posted by Bounding Into Sports on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

That’s right, a new survey has crowned the NFL’s booziest fans, and let’s just say Duval showed up in a big way!

According to a recent poll from the Action Network, which surveyed over 2,000 NFL fans, the Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase lands in the top 10 for most drinks consumed per game. While the Arizona Cardinals took the top spot overall, the real victory here is local.

We finally have definitive proof that we can out-party the rest of Florida. The survey shows Jaguars fans drink more than both Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, a fact that should be celebrated with, well, another drink.

For too long, we’ve had to listen to the sports pundits praise the big-market teams down south. But this? This is a win for the people. This is a testament to every fan who has ever pre-gamed in the heat, celebrated a rare victory, or drowned their sorrows after a heartbreaking loss. So, let’s raise a glass, Jacksonville. We may not always win on the field, but when it comes to supporting our team (and the local craft beer industry), we are officially one of the elite!