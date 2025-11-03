Jacksonville Student Received One Of The Nation’s Highest Honor For Seniors

I have always been an advocate of education especially since I have made the decision the get my bachelor’s degree from Morehouse four years ago after 30 plus years. Now that I have my bachelor’s degree, I feel more accomplished in pursuing my dreams and enlarging my network and net-worth.

However, hearing stories about your local young scholars always bring a smile to my face and make me optimistic about our future leaders of tomorrow.

Meet Jacksonville native, Samuel Issac Nelson III who is a graduate of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and according to Action News Jax he’s part of an elite group of individuals.

See, Samuel was named a 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar which is one of the highest honors in the nation for high school seniors and is 1 of 161 students nationwide and even what’s even more special is that he is the only student representing Jacksonville.

Established in 1964 the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes some of the brightest minds of graduating seniors and in 1979 it was extended to highlight students who excelled in talent in the visual, creative and performing arts.

Congratulations Samuel! We recognize you for your academic achievement and much success in your future endeavors.

