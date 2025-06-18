Jeezy reflects on the legacy of his commercial debut, the classic 'Thug Motivation 101'

NEW YORK — (AP) — When Jeezy released his commercial debut two decades ago, he prepared a contingency plan in case his musical aspirations weren't achieved.

“You don’t know if you’re going to be around in 20 years,” said the drug dealer-turned-rap legend. “The streets change fast. But it’s also a safe haven, too, ’cause it was like, ‘OK, well, if it doesn’t work, maybe I can go back.’”

But there would be no need: “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” was met with monumental success. The album, deemed a classic by critics and fans, detailed the Atlanta rapper’s navigation of the drug trade and street life. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with singles like “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon — which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 — and “Go Crazy,” featuring a Jay-Z verse many consider one of his greatest.

With distinctive ad-libs as memorable as his vivid storytelling, Jeezy displayed his gift of motivation, inspiring a vast cross-section of fans.

"The music and the words resonated so well because they came from a real place. I wasn't trying to entertain — I was trying to reach," said the "My President" rapper, who has built a business empire consisting of real estate and partnerships.

In honor of the album's 20th anniversary, Jeezy is launching his "TM:101 Live" tour on June 27 in Miami, encouraging fans to come sharply dressed for the upscale performances. The Color of Noize Orchestra will back him, along with guest DJ Drama from their acclaimed "Trap or Die" mixtape.

Jeezy spoke with the Associated Press about the album's legacy, social media discourse surrounding him and ex-wife Jeannie Mai, and his infamous snowman shirts that were banned at schools over accusations of promoting drug culture. This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: It's hard to describe the magnitude of “TM:101” when it dropped. What was that time like?

JEEZY: I just had this feeling that — if I could just get it out — that it would be life-changing for me. So, there was a lot of things I was up against at that time and I must say personally, that was probably the most adversity I ever faced. … I tore my vocal cords because I had polyps on my vocal cords and didn't know it. And then around the same time, I was hit with Bell's palsy. And around that time, the album got leaked.

If you’re doing something to change your life and you know that the only other avenues are prison or death, you’re just like, “This gotta work.”

AP: Schools across the country began banning your snowman shirts. What’s the legacy of them?

JEEZY: Samuel L. Jackson told me something a long time ago — a great friend of mine — he just said the snowman represents people that were demonized, and it was bigger than me. … It was this imagery of something that I was inspiring to be. And to know that they would suspend kids from school and keep them from wearing something that would represent that tells me that the message was loud and clear. … “We got a people’s champ.”

AP: How have you managed your transition from street to corporate life?

JEEZY: It’s like a tree: It grows where it’s soft at, not where it is hard. It’s just like over time, leaves fall off, branches fall off but the tree continues to grow.

Everybody don’t have the same vision or goals. And if you allow them, they’ll sink the ship — or they’ll chop down the tree.

AP: You’ve been private about your relationships, so how have you dealt with the social media coverage about your divorce?

JEEZY: I just live my life, man. You know, joy, peace, and freedom, brother. I don’t know these people, so I can’t even feel no type of way. That’s on them — I got better things to do. I’ve got goals, dreams, aspirations, so I don’t get caught up in it, ’cause I don’t go for the good, either. … I’m not reading the comments to see what somebody said about me good, because none of it matters.

AP: You’re leading community service initiatives. What is that important to you?

JEEZY: I do want to shout out LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) which is my partner on my nonprofit space. They’re amazing. We’re actually focusing in on prostate cancer, and then also helping the inner city youth with education, entrepreneurship. ... I’d like to shout out the Urban League of Atlanta, and we have the Young CEOs program.

It’s great to put out projects, it’s great to do tours. But it’s also great to help your people in the process.

