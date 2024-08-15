Katy Perry to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV VMAs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards next month. She will also perform.

Previous recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Missy Elliott.

Perry will return to the MTV VMA stage for the first time since 2017, when she performed and hosted the award show.

The pop singer has won five VMAs across her career. She took home her first three awards in 2011: video of the year ("Firework"), best collaboration and best special effects (both for "E.T.," featuring Kanye West).

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon," said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount. “With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages.”

Taylor Swift tops the 2024 VMA nominations with 10 — eight for her "Fortnight" music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She's followed by her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who has nine. He is nominated along with Swift eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends Aug. 30.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.