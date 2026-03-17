Last Chance To Support Tenikka’s Books For Kids

Tenikka Hughes from Action News Jax is back with year 9 of Tenikka’s Books For Kids a fund raiser to promote youth literacy here in Duval and surrounding areas.

As an advocate of education I had the pleasure of speaking to Tenikka and she is encouraging the community to drop off gently used books at any local Jacksonville Public Library.

Since 2018 Tenikka has placed over 40,000 free books right of area kids and it also helps kids participate in the Jacksonville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

For more details on Tenikka’s Books for Kids click here and remember to check out Tenikka Hughes as she give local updates with Shawn Knight on Hot 106.5 at 4:30pm.