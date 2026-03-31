Let the Jumbo Shrimp Wine & Dine You on April 15 🍷

Get ready for a night at the ballpark like you’ve never experienced before:

With just two weeks to go, now is the perfect time to lock in your spot for Wine & Dine: A Charcuterie Celebration at VyStar Ballpark.

On April 15, the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp transforms into a refined, relaxed setting where great taste takes center stage. Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of wines, each paired with artisan charcuterie, all while watching the Jumbo Shrimp play ball against the Charlotte Knights.

Whether you’re planning a date night, bringing friends together, or hosting clients in a more laid-back atmosphere, this is your chance to enjoy the ballpark in a whole new way.

Here’s what’s waiting for you:

Curated wine selections

Artisan charcuterie pairings

An exclusive after-hours ballpark experience

A social, easygoing evening with a touch of elegance

Tickets are just $65, but space is limited—and with the event right around the corner, it’s expected to sell out quickly.

NOTE: The deadline to purchase tickets for this event is Monday, April 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Reserve your spot now and experience a side of the ballpark that’s a little more refined… but still unmistakably Jumbo Shrimp.