LL Cool J takes the mic for the 2025 MTV VMAs, where Lady Gaga rules nominations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LL Cool J has snagged wins, co-hosted and performed atop the MTV Video Music Awards stage. Now, the Grammy-winning rapper-actor-author is going solo to host the 2025 awards ceremony.

He's retaking the stage, this time without Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with whom he co-hosted in 2022, the VMAs announced Thursday.

He's also up for the best hip hop award for his single "Murdergram Deux" featuring Eminem. The single is part of his most recent album, "THE FORCE," which released in September and was his first album in 11 years.

LL Cool J is a longtime champion of the VMAs, having won his first Moon Person in 1991. He became the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award, in 1997. He also performed in an all-star tribute to hip-hop's 50th anniversary in 2023 and a celebration for Def Jam Records' 40th anniversary last year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's MTV VMAs, so far.

When are the MTV Video Music Awards?

The 2025 VMAs will air on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern, live from the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island.

Can I stream the VMAs?

Yes, the show will be broadcast by CBS for the first time, and also simulcast on MTV and available for streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.

Who's nominated for the VMAs?

Lady Gaga is leading this year's awards with 12 nominations, including artist of the year. The "Mayhem" singer was nearly tied with Bruno Mars, who has 11 nods. The pair's duet, "Die with a Smile," is up for four awards, including song of the year.

Gaga's plethora of nominations dethrones Taylor Swift, who held the top spot for two years. This time around, Swift received one artist of the year nomination. The two are accompanied by Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd in that category.

Gaga and Mars are followed by Kendrick Lamar with 10 nominations, ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven each and Billie Eilish with six.

Charli XCX also received love with five nominations for her "Brat" Summer success "Guess," featuring Eilish.

Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae have four nominations each.

How can I vote for the VMAs?

Fan voting across the 19 categories is live now on the VMAs website. Voting closes on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern, except for the best new artist category, which will accept votes into the live show. The public can vote up to 10 times a day until voting closes.

Who will be at the VMAs?

Performers, presenters, special guests and the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award have not been announced yet.

The Video Vanguard Award was given to Katy Perry last year. Previous recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Madonna.

