Entertainment

Local craft brewery in Springfield to close

By Toni Foxx

beer Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images (Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

By Toni Foxx

It’s always a bummer to see local businesses close but it’s a fact of life... not every one of them is meant to stay open forever.

So, it’s sad that we will be saying goodbye to Historically Hoppy Brewing Company on Main Street in Springfield, as the owners announced on social media that they will be closing.

Historically Hoppy Brewing in Springfield Historically Hoppy Brewing in Springfield (Toni Foxx )


The company has been in business for two-and-a-half years but according to their social post, they will not be renewing their lease and will close sometime in December. It sounds like they want to spend time doing other things.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!