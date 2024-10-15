Local craft brewery in Springfield to close

It’s always a bummer to see local businesses close but it’s a fact of life... not every one of them is meant to stay open forever.

So, it’s sad that we will be saying goodbye to Historically Hoppy Brewing Company on Main Street in Springfield, as the owners announced on social media that they will be closing.

Historically Hoppy Brewing in Springfield Historically Hoppy Brewing in Springfield (Toni Foxx )





The company has been in business for two-and-a-half years but according to their social post, they will not be renewing their lease and will close sometime in December. It sounds like they want to spend time doing other things.