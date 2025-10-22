The loneliest day of the year is not Valentine’s Day... think costumes

If I asked you to name the loneliest day of the year for single people, you’d probably say Valentine’s Day, right?

But in a recent survey, the #1 answer was Halloween. Halloween? Yes, Halloween.

The survey was done by Dating.com, and in the poll, 59% of single people said Halloween is one of the hardest days of the year. And 57% said it’s actually worse than Valentine’s Day.

Nearly 80% admit to feeling lonely on October 31st, and more than half say they’ve “cried after opening the door to trick-or-treaters.”

There are a couple of possible explanations: 1. Halloween is built around GROUPS. There’s trick-or-treating kids . . . parties . . . couples costumes . . . and families hanging out together.

And 2. Even for people who are low-key, a lot of us celebrate Halloween by watching scary movies or making festive food and treats . . . and both of those can be less fun by yourself.

Either way, it can be a struggle . . . 77% of singles admit they’ve pretended to have plans on Halloween, and 73% say that social media makes it worse, seeing all the fun people are having together.

You know.... I agree with this. I have dressed up on Halloween and gone to parties and had a blast but the past few years, I’ve had nothing going on, and I’m surprised at how sad that has made me... definitely worse than being single on Valentine’s Day... that doesn’t bother me anymore.