Longtime NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks dies at 64

Sportscaster Dan Hicks, who was the voice of golf, Olympic swimming and Notre Dame football during a 35-year career at NBC Sports, has died, his family and NBC announced Thursday. He was 64.

Hicks died late Wednesday in Connecticut. He died of an acute illness, according to his wife, Hannah Storm. He had been scheduled to call Notre Dame's game Saturday.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan,” Storm said in a statement. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered."

Hicks was best known as the lead announcer for golf, as well as swimming and skiing at the Olympics and Notre Dame football. He joined NBC in 1992 following three years at CNN.

"I'm incredibly lucky to stay at one place this long. It takes a lot of things going your way as far as NBC continuing to have the properties that I've been a part of through the years," he said during an Associated Press interview in September. "So lots of variables, lots of things that can happen in your career. But I think I appreciate it more and more the longer it's been."

Hicks' favorite sport was golf

Hicks was on the call for 27 tournament victories by Tiger Woods, including three at the U.S. Open. His most famous was 2008, when Woods, playing with shredded ligaments in his left knee and a double stress fracture in his leg, faced a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Torrey Pines to force a playoff.

“He asked what it was like on the 18th,” Roger Maltbie, who was on the ground for NBC at Torrey Pines, said Thursday. “I said Tiger expected to make it. Everyone expected him to make it. He had that invincible aura at the time.”

The putt curled in the right side and Hicks said, "Expect anything different?"

Hicks was a tower announcer from 1995-99 before taking over as the main voice in 2000.

“He was a great quarterback, a point guard. If you listen to his broadcast, to me he was terrific at passing the ball around," Maltbie said. "He always had a question. He always got you engaged. That’s a big part of the job.”

Hicks called 27 U.S. Opens and 23 U.S. Women's Opens. USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a statement that Hicks “was a true friend to the game and to the USGA, but more importantly, a wonderful person whose warmth, generosity, and friendship touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Hicks also called the Ryder Cup, British Open and PGA Tour events, including The Players Championship.

“Dan’s voice filled our living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game’s biggest moments,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “The sound of his voice is woven into our memories of the game, and the warmth he brought to the broadcast was matched only by the kindness he showed those around him."

One of NBC's most versatile Olympic announcers

Hicks worked a total of 16 Olympics — nine Summer, seven Winter — with his first being the 1992 Barcelona Games as a host for the Olympic triplecast.

“Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person,” NBC Sports’ Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon said in a statement. “He was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.”

Hicks called swimming at the Olympics eight times with Rowdy Gaines. The duo chronicled Michael Phelps’ eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games and Katie Ledecky’s 14 medals across four Olympics (2012-24).

“My heart is broken. Danny wasn’t just my partner in the booth for eight Olympics. He was one of my closest friends, someone I trusted with everything, both in and out of that arena. He was the glue that held us all together at all of those Games,” Gaines posted on social media. “He made me laugh like no other person ever has. We shared thousands of races and a friendship that went way beyond the pool deck. I’ll miss his voice, his steadiness, and just having him next to me.”

Hicks was on the call for alpine skiing for the last four Winter Games as well as speed skating in 2002, ’06 and ’10.

Two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety, who was NBC's alpine skiing analyst the last two Olympics, said Hicks excelled at calling races but also telling athletes' stories.

“I was always in awe of his ability to know so much about so many sports so fluidly. And his curiosity, he didn’t come in ever with this idea that he knew what was up — he asked a million questions and was really curious. He was able to instantly bring that into the broadcast,” Ligety said. “It’s fun to sit there next to somebody and watch them at their craft at such a high level. Beyond that, just fun to sit next to him and be with him and after a call, share a beer. Just a genuinely fun and awesome dude. The amazing part is his on-air personality and likeableness was only greater in real life.”

Two stints calling Notre Dame football

This was Hicks’ seventh season calling games for Notre Dame, from which his wife graduated in 1983. He did it from 2013-16 before returning in 2024.

Fighting Irish athletic director and former NBC Sports president Pete Bevacqua said Hicks "was a fixture here on campus and in the broadcast booth as one of the great voices for Notre Dame Football. ... More importantly, a dear friend over the course of the last quarter century.”

Hicks also called regional NFL games on NBC from 1992-97, five French Opens and some NBA coverage from 1992-2000.

Hicks is survived by Storm — his wife of 32 years — and their three daughters Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

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AP Sports Writer Pat Graham in Denver and AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.

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