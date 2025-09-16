Looking back at Robert Redford’s biggest films

Legendary Hollywood star and producer Robert Redford passed away at the age of 89 on September 16th, 2025. He had what many believe was one of the greatest careers in Hollywood ever.

Please take a look back at some of his biggest films below.

1967 - Barefoot in the Park

1969 - Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

1972 - Jeremiah Johnson

1973 - The Sting

1973 - The Way We Were

1975 - These Days of the Condor

1975 - The Great Waldo Pepper

1976 - All The President’s Men

1977 - A Bridge Too Far

1979 - The Electric Horseman

1980 - Ordinary People

1980 - Brubaker

1984 - The Natural

1985 - Out Of Africa

1992 - Sneakers

1992 - A River Runs Through It

1994 - Quiz Show

1998 - The Horse Whisperer

2006 - Charlotte’s Web

2014 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier

2019 - Avengers: Endgame

