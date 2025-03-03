MAGICAL: Ariana Grande Opens The Oscars

Ariana Grande opened the Oscars by throwing it back to The Wizard of Oz and giving an incredible performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The Wicked tribute ended up being an Oz tribute with Cynthia Erivo segueing into “Home” from The Wiz, and then the two of them finishing with “Defying Gravity” from Wicked.
