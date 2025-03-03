MAGICAL: Ariana Grande Opens The Oscars

97th Annual Oscars - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande opened the Oscars by throwing it back to The Wizard of Oz and giving an incredible performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The Wicked tribute ended up being an Oz tribute with Cynthia Erivo segueing into “Home” from The Wiz, and then the two of them finishing with “Defying Gravity” from Wicked.