'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz lands full-time NASCAR ride in 2025

LANDIS, N.C. — (AP) — Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.

Muniz will make the jump from part-time racer to a full slate in the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. He made two starts for Reaume Brothers this season in the Truck Series.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Frankie to our team full-time and to expand our relationship with Ford Performance,” team owner Josh Reaume said in a statement. “Their support has been invaluable, and we believe that with Frankie’s passion and our collective momentum from this year, we can make significant strides in the upcoming season.”

Muniz is scheduled to compete in the Truck Series race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

He competed twice this season in NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series, including the opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The 38-year-old Muniz said he was confident the team could “achieve great things together. I can't wait to get started.”

The actor-turned-race car driver also has competed in the ARCA Series, one of the lower rungs on the NASCAR feeder system.

Muniz entered 14 races in 2006 in the Formula BMW USA series, and the following year, he moved up to the Champ Car Atlantic Series. He continued racing until 2009, when a crash left him with injuries that led to him stepping away.

A longtime racing enthusiast, Muniz drove the pace car for the 2001 Daytona 500 — a race in which seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap.

