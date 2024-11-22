Man gets probation for helping Young Dolph's killers after Memphis rapper's shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee man who helped two hired killers after they gunned down rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery will not serve time in prison under a sentence of six years' probation, a judge ruled Friday.

Jermarcus Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the shooting. Johnson helped Cornelius Smith Jr. and Justin Johnson, his half-brother, communicate by cellphone while they were on the run from authorities after the daytime ambush.

Justin Johnson was convicted on Sept. 26 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 35 years. Smith has been charged with first-degree murder and he testified at Justin Johnson's trial, saying they fatally shot Young Dolph.

Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell sentenced Jermarcus Johnson to a six-year diversionary program where he will undergo job training, submit to drug testing, refrain from possessing a gun and serve 20 hours of community service per year. His record could be cleared if he successfully completes the program.

Speaking with reporters after the sentencing, prosecutor Paul Hagerman noted that Jermarcus Johnson had no role in the actual killing of Young Dolph.

“He was used by his brother,” Hagerman said. "He is not a criminal."

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot in November 2021 at a bakery located near the house where he grew up. Known for charitable works in Memphis, the 36-year-old rapper and independent music label owner was in the city to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an event that shocked the entertainment world.

During the trial, Smith testified that rapper Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph as well as bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and Justin Johnson were "looking for somebody" and "didn't know who we were going to catch."

They knew that Young Dolph and some of his artists were participating in the turkey giveaway, so they were heading in that direction when they saw Young Dolph's car. They followed him to the cookie shop and opened fire in broad daylight, Smith said. Young Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene.

Hagerman, the prosecutor, told trial jurors that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down. Young Dolph later wrote diss tracks directed at the label, its artists and its "number two person," Big Jook. Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant earlier this year.

During the hearing where he pleaded guilty, Jermarcus Johnson acknowledged taking possession of a cellphone and car from Justin Johnson. Jermarcus Johnson also identified a photo in which Justin Johnson was wearing the same clothing as one of the two shooters.

Jermarcus Johnson also testified during his half-brother's trial. His lawyer, Josh Corman, said Friday that Jermarcus Johnson "was put in a bad situation."

“We all think it's a fair resolution,” Corman said.

Another man, Hernandez Govan, whom Smith identified as a go-between with Big Jook, has pleaded not guilty to organizing the killing. Govan’s trial has been set for March 10.

Right after the shooting, Makeda's Homemade Cookies turned into a makeshift memorial for Young Dolph, with fans praying in the parking lot and writing messages of condolences and love on plywood covering the shot-out windows. The bakery closed for months but has since reopened.

He also was honored by the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA during a game. Murals of the rapper were painted around the city. A neighborhood street was named after him.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes. His studio albums include his 2016 debut, “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020's “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

