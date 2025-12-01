Man’s complicated pizza order for pregnant wife goes viral

Someone from a pizza joint shared a VERY complicated order they got, and the man who placed it says he knows it “looks insane,” but he has a very pregnant wife, and he’s “scared” of questioning her.
It was a “large hand-tossed pizza,” with these special requests:
1. Triple pepperoni
2. Extra cheese
3. Banana peppers
4. Light jalapenos
5. Half chicken
6. Half mushrooms
7. Half caramelized onions
8. Half olives
9. Light sauce
There was also a note on the order that explained the situation.
The note is funny and so are all the comments.
