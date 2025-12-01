Man’s complicated pizza order for pregnant wife goes viral

Someone from a pizza joint shared a VERY complicated order they got, and the man who placed it says he knows it “looks insane,” but he has a very pregnant wife, and he’s “scared” of questioning her.

It was a “large hand-tossed pizza,” with these special requests:

1. Triple pepperoni

2. Extra cheese

3. Banana peppers

4. Light jalapenos

5. Half chicken

6. Half mushrooms

7. Half caramelized onions

8. Half olives

9. Light sauce

There was also a note on the order that explained the situation.

The note is funny and so are all the comments.

There’s also a story about it on Buzzfeed.