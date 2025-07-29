Michigan Gas Station Sells Gas for $1.99 to Thank Loyal Customers

Now THIS is how you say “thank you.” 🙌

A BP gas station in Southfield, Michigan just pulled off the ultimate good-guy move — selling gas for $1.99 a gallon on Sunday as a surprise for loyal customers who stuck with them through months of nasty road construction. 😤🚧

And no, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. That price is REAL.

🚗💨 Drivers swarmed the pumps after word spread, including Zrlina Hannah, who stopped for snacks and walked away with a full tank, and Dwaine Sledge, who drove all the way from Mt. Clemens after catching the story on the morning news.

💬 Station owner Hassan Beydoun said the road work had been brutal, but his customers never bailed — so he and his family wanted to give back. “These people aren’t just customers, they’re family,” he said. ❤️

📸 The smiles? The full tanks? The stunned reactions? Totally worth it.

In a time when everything feels expensive and impersonal, this little gas station in Michigan reminded everyone that community still matters. 🫶

📍 TLDR: Stay loyal to your local spots — you never know when they might pull up with a gas price from 2004. ⛽💸