Miss Mexico is crowned Miss Universe at a pageant where she stood up to a host's bullying

BANGKOK — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant in Bangkok who stood up to public bullying from one of the hosts.

The first runner-up was 29-year old Praveenar Singh of Thailand and 25-year-old Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser of Venezuela placed third.

Rounding up the finishers were Ahtisa Manalo, 28, of the Philippines, and 27-year-old Olivia Yacé of Ivory Coast who came fifth.

The bad vibes at this year’s event sprang from a sharp-tongued scolding of the Mexican contestant, Bosch, which sparked a controversy marked by a walkout, feminist solidarity and a teary melodramatic apology from the local organizer who set it all off.

At the livestreamed sashing ceremony for virtually all 130 contestants on Nov. 4, Thai national director Nawat Itsaragrisil hectored Bosch for allegedly not following his guidelines for taking part in local promotional activities. He called security when she spoke up to defend herself.

Bosch walked out of the room, joined by several others in a show of solidarity, including Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” an unbowed Bosch told Thai reporters. “If it takes away your dignity, you need to go.”

The Miss Universe Organization president, Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, released a statement condemning Nawat’s conduct as “public aggression” and “serious abuse.”

Even Mexico's first woman president, Claudia Sheinbaum, piled on, saying at a news conference in her country's capital that she wanted to give "recognition" to Miss Mexico for voicing her disagreement in a "dignified" way.

“It seems to me that it is an example of how women should raise our voices,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum recalled being told in the past a common phrase that “women look more beautiful when they keep quiet.”

“We women look more beautiful when we raise our voice and participate, because that has to do with the recognition of our rights,” she said.

Nawat later made apologies for his actions, appearing both tearful and defiant at the same time .

“If anyone (was) affected and not comfortable it happened, I am so sorry,” he said in front of the contestants. He then turned to them and said “It’s passed. OK? Are you happy?”

Bosch's official Miss Universe biography says she studied fashion in Mexico and Italy and has focused on creating sustainable designs and working with discarded materials. It says she has volunteered with sick children, promoted environmental awareness, and engaged in supported migrants and mental health issues.

This year's competition also saw a report that two judges had quit, with one of them suggesting that there was an element of rigging to the contest. The allegation was denied. Separately, Thai police investigated the alleged illegal promotion of online casinos as part of the event’s publicity, a turn of events that may have been connected with the organizers’ feud.

Mishaps and controversies are not rare for the pageant. The 2021 event attracted criticism because it was held in Israel, to the dismay of supporters of the Palestinian cause.

An example of a minor misstep — literally — occurred Wednesday when Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, fell off the stage during the evening gown competition. She was not badly hurt.

