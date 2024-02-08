Netflix is adding a new fee to Florida customers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that the streaming platform sent an email earlier this week stating that Florida subscribers will see a bill increase.

The streaming platform will add a “state tax rate” to the monthly subscription bill.

Starting on Feb. 15, Florida subscribers will be taxed an extra 5.07% to the monthly bill due to the Florida communications service tax.

