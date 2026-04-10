'New king of Las Vegas' is celebrated with Strip parade

LAS VEGAS — Riding down the Las Vegas Strip in a pink low-rider with two showgirls at his side, Bruno Mars was declared the “new king of Las Vegas" on Friday.

The city honored Mars, who has become one of Sin City's iconic performers, with a parade and naming a street “Bruno Mars Drive." Officials declared Friday “Bruno Mars Day” for Mars, who is kicking off his global Romantic Tour in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s such a privilege, and I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for giving me this today," Mars said to a large crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.

Mars joins a select few who have a Las Vegas street in their name — Elvis and Rat Pack singers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts International, said Mars has shown he has the “legacy and legs” to perform in Las Vegas years from now.

The singer has played on Las Vegas stages for more than 15 years, with over 140 shows during his residency between 2016 and 2025. Two years ago, he opened The Pinky Ring, a cocktail lounge and nightclub at the Bellagio.

“I love this city so much,” Mars said.

The singer pledged to donate $1 million to the Las Vegas Children’s Hospital, with MGM Grand, his partner, matching his donation. The celebration ended with a brief performance by him and his band “The Hooligans,” a taste of what fans can expect at Allegiant Stadium later that night.

“My dream was to always have a block party and get everybody dancing,” Mars told the crowd.

Hundreds of people waited for hours see to the performer in hot temperatures. Las Vegas resident Deedee Jenkins was pumped to see Mars and loves that he is joining the ranks of Sinatra and Elvis.

“But they’re old school. This is new blood, and I’m ready for it with my old self,” Jenkins said.

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