A new London exhibition will celebrate Naomi Campbell's four decades in fashion

LONDON — (AP) — After four decades in fashion, the queen of the catwalk is getting her own exhibition.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is launching “NAOMI: In Fashion,” a celebration of Naomi Campbell's enduring career. The exhibition, which opens in June, will showcase memorable designer outfits worn by Campbell, one of the most recognizable models and Black women in the world.

“I’m honored to be asked by the V&A to share my life in clothes with the world," Campbell, 53, said in a statement.

Sonnet Stanfill, a fashion curator at the museum, called Campbell “one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture.”

The exhibition will include some 100 looks and accessories from the biggest names in fashion, from Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana to Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and many others.

Highlights include a 1989 Thierry Mugler car-inspired corset made from plastic and metal, a bubble-gum pink Valentino gown and feather cape Campbell wore at the 2019 Met Gala and staggeringly high Vivienne Westwood platform shoes worn by Campbell during her famous 1993 catwalk fall.

The London-born Campbell attended stage school from a young age and started her career at 8, when she began performing in music videos for Bob Marley and Culture Club.

The aspiring dancer was approached by a model agent when she was 15, and within two years she was strutting down catwalks in Paris and Milan. She was the first Black model to appear on the cover of Vogue France in 1988.

Part of the exhibition focuses on Campbell's personal and professional relationship with the late Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaïa, who opened his Parisian home and studio to a young Campbell. She inspired his work, while he helped advance her career.

Curators said that the show will recognize Campbell's advocacy for equity in the fashion industry and support for emerging creative talents.

The exhibition will run from June 22 to April 2025.

