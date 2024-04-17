New Restaurants Open in Jax that Aren’t Taco Places!

We have had a ton of new taco restaurants open in Jacksonville in the past few months and that’s great, but sometimes you want something other than tacos, so it’s a good thing there are other new options in town. Here’s a list of new places that have opened that are not taco joints:

Egg Boy

This is a fast-casual breakfast and lunch place at 1241 Mayport Road. It’s a sister company of Canopy Road Cafe, of which there are two locations in Jax.

GEN Korean BBQ House

This restaurant serves traditional Korean and Korean-American food, but you cook it yourself at your table. You get to select from a variety of meat, seafood and veggies and then there’s an embedded grill on your table, where you cook your food. It’s billed as a high-end all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue. It’s located just across from Cooper’s Hawk at the St. John’s Town Center.

Flame Broiler

There are a few Flame Broiler restaurants in town but this is the sole drive-thru only location... there is no seating inside. It’s located at 6682 University Blvd. on the Westside. They serve Korean-inspired rice bowls and plates.

Zaxby’s

You most likely know what Zaxby’s is... after all, this is their 25th Jacksonville-area location. This one is in northern St. Johns County.... 85 Tylers Way, which is off of 210, near 95. Lots of new stuff has opened up in that area, to compete with McDonald’s, Waffle House, and Popeye’s at the truck stop.

Red Owl Coffee Company

This is one of those new drive-thru only coffee places.... a few of these types of places have opened up in the past few months. You can find this one at 5720 University Blvd. in the Englewood area.

JustKitchen

This is a fast-casual restaurant, Mediterranean cuisine, specializing in fresh salads and wraps. It’s on 13423 Beach Blvd... west of the Hodges intersection.











