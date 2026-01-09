A New Trend To Start In 2026 For Better Well-Being

Now that 2026 is officially underway there seems to be a new trend going on when it comes to making resolutions on well being.

When was the last time you took a digital disconnect? Meaning anything DIGITAL from desktop computers, laptops, iPads/tablets, even mobile devices?

I remember a time in the 90s when there were no digital devices (yes, it’s a historical fact) but, I digress. However, with everything at our fingertips things can get overwhelming leaving individuals stressing out and looking for an outlet.

A recent study discovered that nearly half of Americans are entertaining the thought of disconnecting get this “intentionally” from digital devices to improve their well-being.

Digital disconnection helps people feel productive, you can be more present with family members and aware of daily surroundings. Did you know that spending excessive time screen time you are more likely to feel overwhelmed, anxious and could actually create disconnection over authentic connection.

So, next time you’re feeling a little overwhelmed and need a break. Try unplugging from the digital world and remind yourself it’s ok to go outside and smell the roses