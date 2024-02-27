New York Philharmonic's outgoing director Jaap van Zweden will lead a French radio orchestra

Outgoing New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden will assume the same role with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France starting with the 2026-27 season.

The French orchestra said Tuesday that van Zweden will work with the orchestra for four weeks during the 2025-26 season, when he will be music director designate.

He will succeed Mikko Franck, who has been music director since 2015-16.

The 63-year-old van Zweden began in New York in September 2018 and his six-season tenure that ends this season is the shortest since Pierre Boulez succeeded Leonard Bernstein and led the orchestra from 1971-77.

Van Zweden has been music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra since 2012-13 and also is leaving at the end of this season. He started last month as music director of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.

