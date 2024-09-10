Entertainment

NFLs rudest fans...Jag “heckle too much”

By Dex & Barbie T

Full List: Jaguars draft 13 players KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: Jacksonville Jaguars fans hold up a poster of Trevor Lawrence during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The list was compiled by online gambling site aGamble in August and asked 1,200 football watchers nationwide to list the “worst-behaved” fans, coaches, and quarterbacks.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys top a “rudest fans” ranking of the 32 NFL teams that includes offenses such as “starting fights,” “excessive bragging,” and “drinking too much.”

The poll of rudest fans also listed the worst behaviors for each team. The poll flagged 13 teams for “drinking too much,” the most prevalent rude behavior on the list, including the Las Vegas Raiders (#3), New England Patriots (#4), and the Green Bay Packers (#6).

