NFLs rudest fans...Jag “heckle too much”

The list was compiled by online gambling site aGamble in August and asked 1,200 football watchers nationwide to list the “worst-behaved” fans, coaches, and quarterbacks.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys top a “rudest fans” ranking of the 32 NFL teams that includes offenses such as “starting fights,” “excessive bragging,” and “drinking too much.”

The poll of rudest fans also listed the worst behaviors for each team. The poll flagged 13 teams for “drinking too much,” the most prevalent rude behavior on the list, including the Las Vegas Raiders (#3), New England Patriots (#4), and the Green Bay Packers (#6).