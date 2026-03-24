Now a true pop star, Miley Cyrus returns to her 'Hannah Montana' roots to fete anniversary special

LOS ANGELES — Sporting that "Hannah Montana" blond hair and bangs, Miley Cyrus went back to her roots — celebrating 20 years of the TV show that launched the career of a real-life pop star.

Cyrus reunited with cast members of "Hannah Montana" in Los Angeles Monday evening for the premiere of the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special."

Cyrus told The Associated Press that the milestone has given her a chance to see the character and series from “a new perspective.” Cyrus, who began the Disney Channel show at age 13, played Miley Stewart, a tween and middle-schooler hiding her secret life as a famous pop singer.

“Getting to be on the outside now, getting to be grown and be a part of it in a way that I couldn’t when I was in the middle of it before, and all the chaos and the schedule and the performing of it all,” Cyrus said, “now it just gets to be a celebration. So it is a new perspective. I love that.”

The anniversary special, which started streaming Tuesday on Disney+ and Hulu, celebrates 20 years since the show’s premiere. Filmed in front of a live audience, it features archival footage and is centered on an interview with Cyrus — now 33 and a genuine pop star — conducted by podcast host Alex Cooper.

It includes several musical numbers, starting with the series anthem “The Best of Both Worlds” and ending with a new song dedicated to Cyrus' younger self. It also includes appearances by friends and family members, including father Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom Miley Cyrus tries to recreate their handshake from the series. Selena Gomez, who played a rival, makes an appearance, as does singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, who speaks to Miley Cyrus' influence on her career.

Addressing the audience at the premiere, Miley Cyrus paid tribute both to fellow cast members and fans. “Without you all, this show would have never been what it is, and I love saying what it is, not what it was,” she said.

“Tonight isn’t about looking back into the past, but it’s about what it means to us still tonight,” she said.

Jason Earles, who played Miley’s brother Jackson, told the AP that watching the show now highlights how much time has passed.

“I think if you go back and you watch the episodes, there’s enough dated references like old flip phones and stuff that you go, ‘Oh no, no, this show was a little while ago,'” he said.

Cody Linley, who played Miley’s on-and-off boyfriend Jake Ryan, reflected on the impact of portraying a teen heartthrob.

“It’s hard to believe that there were girls that had pictures of me with my shirt off in their locker and they would have me sign it,” Linley said. “And it’s hard not to let it go to your head, because you have to remember that it’s an image that they are seeing. It’s not you.”

Also attending the premiere was country singer Lainey Wilson, who recalled working as a “Hannah Montana” impersonator early in her career.

“From 8th grade to 12th grade, five years of my life, I would open up the show as Lainey Wilson, I would run behind a tree and put on my ‘Hannah Montana’ get-up,” the singer said. “I did birthday parties, fairs, festivals … I was hitting the roads.”

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