LONDON — (AP) — Call this episode of Iga Swiatek's marvelous tennis career "The One Where Iga Swiatek Got A Hug from Courteney Cox After Winning Wimbledon."

Swiatek is a huge fan the TV sitcom "Friends," and actress Courteney Cox — who played Monica Geller on the show — was at Centre Court on Saturday when the Polish star's 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova earned her a championship at the All England Club and sixth Grand Slam title overall.

When the match ended, Swiatek went into the stands for celebratory embraces, including one from Cox.

Shortly before the start of last year's French Open, Swiatek hit some tennis balls for fun with the actress.

Then, after Swiatek won that tournament for the fourth time, she wore custom-made white sneakers that her shoe sponsor stenciled with the words, " The One Where She Wins Her Fifth Grand Slam " in all capital letters, a nod to the way the names of "Friends" were titled.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.