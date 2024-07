Cox Media Group, Walmart and Jacksonville City Council Member Terrance Freeman invite you to Pack The Sack!

Pack The Sack is Saturday, August 3rd at 8:00am at the Prime Osborn Convention Center! Volunteers will help pass out 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies. Bring the whole family for fun & games, vendors, hair cuts, music and more! The event is FREE, no RSVP required and runs until 2:30pm.

We’re excited to help you kick off the school year! See you Saturday 8/3 for Pack The Sack!