Peter Greene, a character actor known for role as the iconic villain in 'Pulp Fiction,' has died

NEW YORK — Peter Greene, a character actor best known for his role as the iconic villain Zed in “Pulp Fiction,” has died. He was 60.

He died in his home in New York City, his manager, Gregg Edwards confirmed on Friday. His cause of death was not immediately released.

“He was just a terrific guy," said Edwards. "Arguably one of the greatest character actors on the planet; Has worked with everybody.”

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene landed some of his first leading roles in “Laws of Gravity” in 1992 and “Clean, Shaven” in 1993, according to IMDB.

In 1994, he played the memorable villain in Quentin Tarantino's “Pulp Fiction." That same year, he played another leading villain opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in “The Mask."

Greene was working on two projects when he died, including a documentary about the federal government's withdrawal of funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to Edwards.

“We’ve been friends for over a decade," said Edwards. "Just the nicest man.”

