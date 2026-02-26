Play Ball ⚾ Secure Your Tickets for a Jumbo Shrimp Game This Season 🎟️

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are ready for another season! Are you?

Single-game tickets are now available for the 2026 season which includes 75 regular season home games.

The Jumbo Shrimp plan to kick off the season with Opening Day set for March 27 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings at Vystar Ballpark.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2026 season are also on sale.

NOTE: The Miller Electric Box Office will be open 3 hours prior to first pitch on all home gamedays for in-person ticket sales.

In case you missed it, the Jumbo Shrimp also announced the promotions you can expect to take part in during this season including the return of Honey Drippers weekends, 24 fireworks dates, 21 giveaways and more: