Entertainment

“Please Show Proof She’s Alive”: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Video Appeal

By Dex & Barbie T
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
By Dex & Barbie T

Savannah Guthrie has made heartfelt appeals to the public and to whoever might be holding her mother, urging them to provide proof that Nancy is alive. In a video message, she stressed the family’s willingness to communicate — while also noting the need for undeniable confirmation of her mother’s wellbeing.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, 2026, after she failed to show up for church near her Tucson, Arizona, home. Authorities treating her disappearance as a suspected abduction say evidence at her residence was “very concerning,” with signs she did not leave on her own.

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News