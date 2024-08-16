Police arrest 4 suspects in killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested four suspects in the fatal shooting of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

The four suspects who have been arrested range in age from 18 to 22 and hail from L.A. County, Huntington Park and Inglewood. Three of the suspects were booked on arrest warrants for murder and the fourth was booked as an accessory.

A news release from the LAPD states that officers conducted search warrants that led to the arrests early Thursday morning and recovered additional evidence. No further details have been shared about the arrests or the evidence.

Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in early on the morning of May 25. Police said the 37-year-old had left work at a rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw three men who had hoisted his car. Police said one of them fired at him without provocation and killed him.

The men fled in a car and Wactor was taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead, police said. The county medical examiner said Wactor died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the death a homicide.

Police on Aug. 5 asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects, releasing surveillance images of them and their getaway car.

Wactor, a South Carolina native, portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Westworld” and the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”

His agent, David Shaul, said just after Wactor's death that he “always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be."

At a news conference earlier in the week, his mother described the feeling of losing him.

“Grief is my constant companion,” Scarlett Wactor said. “I can’t wish him happy birthday on Aug. 31 — he would have been 38. I can’t ask if he’s coming home for Christmas. I can’t ask how his day went.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.