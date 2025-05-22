Pregnant news anchor did the news while in labor

This is the ultimate story about how tough moms are, starting in pregnancy.

A news anchor in Schenectady, New York named Olivia Jaquith went into labor just before her morning newscast yesterday, and still anchored the show. Her water broke at 4:15 A.M., and she was on the air about 90 minutes later.

She said her contractions weren’t that close together, and she’d rather be at work than at the hospital.

It reminds me of when Pam went into labor on The Office & didn’t want to go to the hospital.

But back to the story about the news anchor...she did end up having her baby, according to her Facebook page.

Congratulations to her! What a bad-ass woman she is!