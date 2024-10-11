Prince and Princess of Wales meet with families of dance class stabbing attack

LONDON — (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales on Thursday carried out their first joint public engagement since the end of Kate's chemotherapy by meeting the bereaved parents of victims of a stabbing rampage in the seaside town of Southport.

The royal couple spent 90 minutes meeting privately with the families of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who were killed at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. They also met with their teacher.

The couple later met with emergency workers at a community center, and told them how much their efforts had helped the families of the victims.

“I can’t underestimate how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day,'' Kate said. “On behalf of them, thank you.”

William and Kate sat beside each other on a bench and listened to their stories. Once the cameras left, Kate offered a hug to responders who were struggling to express their feelings.

“You’re all heroes,'' William said. "Please make sure you look after yourselves, please take your time, don’t rush back to work.”

The Princess of Wales revealed in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, in a stunning announcement that followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

The princess disclosed her condition in a video message that followed relentless speculation on social media that began when she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery in January.

In a recent video, Kate said she had completed chemotherapy, and planned to slowly return to public duties, "undertaking a few more public appearances" in the coming months.

But she acknowledged that the path to recovery would be long and she would “take each day as it comes.”

____

